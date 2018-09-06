A man wanted on a murder charge for a killing in Mexico was arrested Wednesday in North Charleston, authorities said.
A "hit" on an automatic license-plate reader led a deputy U.S. marshal to a Rivers Avenue apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.
At Bradley Square apartments, the marshal saw 31-year-old Jorge Cruz-Antonio sitting in a Honda with a Virginia license plate, according to a news release.
Officers from the U.S. Marshals-led Operation Intercept Task Force and several other agencies approached Cruz-Antonio as he stood outside the car. He ran but was arrested after a brief chase.
Authorities said he is accused of murder and grand theft auto in Mexicali, Baja California.
Cruz-Antonio was also in the United States illegally, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He is in the custody of immigration authorities at Charleston County jail.