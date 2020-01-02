Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with a truck that was stolen with a dog inside from a North Charleston Lowe's Home Improvement store parking lot last month.

The dog, Bella, remains missing.

Richard Rawlings Jr., 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to Hill-Finklea Detention Center staff.

North Charleston police were in the Cross area of Berkeley County investigating leads on the stolen truck when they located the vehicle, said Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker, a spokesman for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, later identified as Rawlings, fled into a wooded area and was apprehended after a manhunt, Baker said.

Berkeley County authorities have jurisdiction over this part of the case because the stolen truck was found in their area, he said.

In the meantime, Bella's owner, Ben Brengle, continues to search for his four-legged companion.

"I've never lost hope," Brengle said. "We've gotta find her."

Brengle said he went to Lowe's, 7555 Northwoods Blvd., on Dec. 22 to buy lumber for his business. It was cold and raining outside, and Bella, who usually accompanied him inside the store, didn't want to go outside, so he left her inside the truck with the engine running.

The truck was parked close to the store's entrance and Brengle said he was inside for three minutes.

When he went back outside at 6:31 p.m., the truck and Bella were gone.

News of Bella’s abduction has spread over social media and Brengle is offering a $10,000 reward for her safe return.

Since Bella's disappearance, Brengle said he's been riding his bicycle from downtown Charleston to North Charleston every day and asking people if they'd seen his dog or saw the person who took his truck.

One of those leads paid off and led to Rawlings' arrest, he said.

"It feels good to be able to put a face and name to the guy that took her," Brengle said.

Bella is described as a 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever mix. She is spayed, microchipped, has a broken tail and a pink nose, according to a Facebook post by Brengle.

A promising lead developed after Rawlings' arrest on Thursday.

Brengle said the suspect told investigators that he stopped at Northwoods Mall after taking the truck, and that Bella jumped out of the truck's broken rear window.

Bella then ran toward the double doors at the mall's food court entrance and has not been seen since, he said.

"People could have picked her up," Brengle said. "It was the Christmas season. There were people here from all over — Columbia, Orangeburg, Spartanburg ... Someone's got her."

Brengle also said he wanted to thank everyone who's reached out to him with tips and messages of support.

"It's amazing to have so many people care," he said.

Anyone who came to Northwoods Mall on Dec. 22, or who came to North Charleston around that date and who may have seen a dog matching Bella's description is urged to reach out to Brengle, who also encouraged the public to spread the word to their neighbors, friends and family.

Those with information on Bella’s whereabouts are asked to call 1-833-MYBELLA, message the Facebook page Find Bella of Charleston SC, or contact police at 843-607-2076.