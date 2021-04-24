Suspect shot, Charleston deputy injured in shootout while serving warrant in McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE — Charleston County deputies trying to serve a warrant were chased from a home when the suspect allegedly started a shootout.
Once reinforcements arrived, another deputy opened fire on the man and injured him. The suspect’s name and condition haven’t been publicly released.
The sheriff’s office has placed that deputy on leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates the shooting, as is department protocol.
One deputy was hit, according to Capt. Roger Antonio, but his injury was minor.
Deputies arrived at the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road around 11 a.m., Antonio said, hoping to serve a warrant connected to a sex offender registration issue. But the suspect threatened deputies immediately, and they were forced to call for reinforcements when the man opened fire.
By mid-afternoon, the action had ended but authorities kept the area blocked to wait for SLED investigators to examine the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.