Authorities in Berkeley County have named a suspect they believe fatally shot a man near Moncks Corner late last month.

Investigators have issued arrest warrants for Johntay Omar Weathers, 26, on charges of murder, use of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawfully possessing a firearm, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said.

They warn that Weathers should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Weathers' most recent listed residence was on Eagleston Drive in Moncks Corner, according to court records.

He is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Xavier Moultrie on Sunday.

Deputies were called around 4:40 a.m. to the area of Sweet Bay Lane for a report of a shooting, said Coroner George Oliver. Moultrie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting marks the eighth homicide investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 and the 38th in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier.

Anyone who has information about Weathers' whereabouts should call Sgt. Lamar Blakely at 843-209-5583, email Lamar.Blakely@BerkeleyCountySC.Gov or call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.