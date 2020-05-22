Suspect killed, SC officer injured in officer-involved shooting

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a Greenwood police officer and a suspect exchanged fire. Both were hit and the suspect was killed.
The officer was dispatched to a domestic disturbance about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, said Jonathan Link, a spokesman for the Greenwood Police Department.
As he tried to resolve the dispute, the suspect drew a pistol and shot the officer, Link said. The officer, whose bulletproof vest protected him from serious injuries, returned fire and killed the suspect.
The officer was hospitalized briefly overnight with minor injuries, Link said, and was placed on administrative leave. Neither man's identity was publicly available, and nobody else was injured.
The State Law Enforcement Division, which investigates officer-involved shootings in South Carolina, said its investigators are interviewing witnesses, including the other responding officers.
It's the 18th officer-involved shooting in the Palmetto State this year, and the second involving a Greenwood officer.