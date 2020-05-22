You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Suspect killed, SC officer injured in officer-involved shooting

  • Updated
Crime blotter

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a Greenwood police officer and a suspect exchanged fire. Both were hit and the suspect was killed.

The officer was dispatched to a domestic disturbance about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, said Jonathan Link, a spokesman for the Greenwood Police Department.

As he tried to resolve the dispute, the suspect drew a pistol and shot the officer, Link said. The officer, whose bulletproof vest protected him from serious injuries, returned fire and killed the suspect.

The officer was hospitalized briefly overnight with minor injuries, Link said, and was placed on administrative leave. Neither man's identity was publicly available, and nobody else was injured.

The State Law Enforcement Division, which investigates officer-involved shootings in South Carolina, said its investigators are interviewing witnesses, including the other responding officers.

It's the 18th officer-involved shooting in the Palmetto State this year, and the second involving a Greenwood officer.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News