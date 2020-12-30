Suspect in shootout with Charleston police died of gunshot wound to the head, coroner says

A 28-year-old North Charleston resident involved in a Tuesday shootout with Charleston police died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to details of an autopsy released Wednesday afternoon by the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Further information on the investigation and Jason Cooper's autopsy were not made available by authorities.

The incident began after a woman living at the Bridgeview Village apartments on North Romney Street called 911 about 3:15 a.m. with a domestic violence complaint involving a weapon. Children were present, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they said they encountered Cooper, who was armed with a gun, said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. He initiated the shootout, and was declared dead at the scene.

One officer was shot in the chest but was protected by a ballistic vest and released from the hospital, Reynolds said. No one else was injured.

In all, five officers responded to the call. Their names have not been released.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting. SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said Cooper had several weapons, including a rifle.

It was the state’s 49th officer-involved shooting this year and the second involving Charleston police, Crosby said. In 2019, there were 45 such shootings, none involving Charleston officers.

With this shooting, South Carolina tied its record for officer-involved shootings in a single year — 49, set in 2017.