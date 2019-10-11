A Bonneau man accused of starting a fire that destroyed three buildings in Holly Hill last year was captured in New Jersey, authorities announced this week.

Marvin Leroy Capers-Smith, a resident of Dennis Ridge Road, is accused of starting a fire on Jan. 8, 2018, that caused $1 million in damage and destroyed a department store, an event decor business and a gift shop in the town.

Capers-Smith had been on house arrest with GPS monitoring because of a medical condition, said Holly Hill Police Chief Joshua Detter. No jail would house him. At some point, he fled to New Jersey before he was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2018.

He was captured by federal agents last month and is being housed in Lexington County's jail.

Capers-Smith faces a charge of arson in connection with the blaze.

Around the time of the fire, officers spotted him pulling out of an alley near where the fire started, Detter told The Post and Courier in 2018.

A pursuit ensued after Capers-Smith's SUV nearly struck a police cruiser. The chase ended about 2 miles away, where the SUV overturned. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities started to consider him a suspect after finding children’s clothing with hangers and tags still attached inside the wrecked SUV, Detter said.

The investigation was handed over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Residents of the Orangeburg County town of 1,200 took to social media to express shock and sadness over the fire, which consumed the storefronts of Super 10, Joy’s Touch of Class and Goldstein’s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.