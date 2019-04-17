Jarvis Jamison

Jarvis Jamison. Georgetown County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Authorities have arrested a man they believe fatally shot two people and injured another at a nightclub on Pawleys Island late last month. 

Jarvis Jamison, 30, was taken into custody on Wednesday near Atlanta, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office stated. 

Jamison was wanted on suspicion of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the March 29 shooting at 915 Petigru Drive, the Sheriff's Office stated. 

Deputies were called to the nightclub shortly after 3 a.m., the Sheriff's Office stated. Two people were killed and a third person was injured. 

The nightclub was also the location of a shooting in July that left a 24-year-old man dead, authorities said. 

Jamison is being held in Georgia pending extradition to Georgetown County. 

State Law Enforcement Division records show Jamison has several prior convictions, including unlawful possession of a firearm. 

