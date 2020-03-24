Suspect in custody for fatal shooting of Ladson man

Deputies have charged a man for the fatal shooting of a Ladson man nearly five months ago.

Lewis Hairston, 24, was found dead of a gunshot wound in a residence on Tremont Avenue on Nov. 9, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Stephin Latrell Simmons, 21, was charged Tuesday with murder and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

According to jail records, he also faces two charges of attempted murder in North Charleston.

Simmons has a bond hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.