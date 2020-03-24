You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Suspect in custody for fatal shooting of Ladson man

  • Updated
Sheriff's crime scene tape for web recurring, webref, web ref (copy) (copy) (copy)

Deputies have charged a man for the fatal shooting of a Ladson man nearly five months ago.

Stephin Simmons

Stephin Latrell Simmons, 21. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Lewis Hairston, 24, was found dead of a gunshot wound in a residence on Tremont Avenue on Nov. 9, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Stephin Latrell Simmons, 21, was charged Tuesday with murder and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

According to jail records, he also faces two charges of attempted murder in North Charleston.

Simmons has a bond hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News