Suspect in custody following shooting with police near Richland County university

A suspect is in custody after he was injured in a shooting with police near a Richland County university campus on Friday.
The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, was involved in a confrontation with an Allen University police officer, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the shooting.
"Both officer and suspect were injured during the incident, however none of the injuries are life threatening," according to SLED.
Further information about the shooting was not available Friday night.
Allen University is a private, historically Black university in Columbia.
The incident is the 31st officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first involving the Allen University Police Department, SLED said. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved university police.