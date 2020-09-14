Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Savannah Highway

A man was taken into custody Monday after barricading himself into a Savannah Highway residence with a woman and two juveniles, Charleston County deputies said. The hostages are now safe.

According to the Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call around noon that a man was chasing a woman around a residence located at 3625 Savannah Highway. He was reportedly armed with a rifle.

When deputies and Charleston police officers arrived, the woman was outside and they were told the man was inside with two juveniles. The man had barricaded himself inside the house.

The suspect was taken to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

Savannah Highway is now open.