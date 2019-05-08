The suspect in the 2017 shooting death of an Adams Run man turned down a plea deal Wednesday, meaning the case will go to trial.
Darnell Lamar Eddington is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Charleston County sheriff's authorities said Eddington killed 26-year-old Kenneth Yendor Lemont Dent .
Prosecutors offered Eddington a 20- to 30-year prison sentence in exchange that he plead to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. He told Circuit Judge Markley Dennis that he didn't want to take the deal.
Eddington's attorney, Albert Peter Shahid III , said he was against his client's decision.
Dennis explained to Eddington that this was his only chance to take a plea deal.
"You understand there will be no other offers?" Dennis said. "Given your previous record, they most probably wouldn't impose a minimum sentence."
Eddington nodded his head and said he still wanted to reject the deal.
Eddington, a 30-year-old resident of Penny Creek Road in Adams Run, was arrested June 21, 2017, by U.S. Marshals.
Authorities say Dent was shot in the head sometime between 11:30 p.m. May 3 and 1 a.m. May 4, 2017, at 5349 Jupiter Hill Road, according to affidavits. His body was found at the rear of the residence.
Witnesses playing cards near the scene said they saw blood on Eddington’s shoes and a sawed-off shotgun in his hands as he fled, affidavits said. The witnesses also said they saw Eddington outside with Dent at the time of the shooting.
"The defendant also threatened the witnesses with harm if they were to tell anyone what they have seen or heard,” the affidavits said.
Twenty of Dent's family members and friends filled the Charleston County courtroom. After Eddington turned down the plea deal, they gathered outside to discuss the case.
Collette Middleton, Dent's cousin, said the family is disappointed they have to wait longer for a resolution.
"His mother has been going through all of this, she's suffering," Middleton said. "He needs to be held accountable for his actions."
Eddington's pre-trial date has not yet been set.