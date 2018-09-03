A 30-year-old man is suspected of attacking a transgender woman last month in downtown Charleston, police said Sunday night.
Christopher Lamar Price is "wanted for an aggravated assault" near 28 Ann St., the authorities said. Price has a history of arrests on drug and assault charges, court records showed.
The victim, a 34-year-old Goose Creek woman, was leaving Deco Nightclub about 2 a.m. Aug. 19 when a man confronted her and used slurs about her gender identity, investigators said. Outside an elevator of the nearby parking garage, the police said the man first kicked the woman's sister in the stomach. As the woman came to her sister's aid, the attacker then punched her in the head, knocking her out.
A crowd of people gathered after the confrontation, and at least seven of them dialed 911, exclaiming that the woman was bleeding on the ground. Some thought she had fallen. One caller, who identified himself as the victim's boyfriend, said at least part of the encounter had been captured on video.
"He hit my girlfriend for no reason," the caller said.
The woman was hospitalized. But she is recovering and returned to work last week.
The Charleston Police Department later released a surveillance image of a man wanted for questioning the attack, but the agency had not announced any suspects until Sunday.
Price is 6-foot and 290 pounds, according to a police flier calling for his arrest. His most recent address wasn't immediately known, but court records indicated that he has lived on Fort Drive in Hanahan.
At the time of the attack, Price was free on $55,000 bail after his February arrest in North Charleston on heroin and marijuana charges, the records stated.
The documents showed that he had been jailed in 2008 on a count of assault with intent to kill. He pleaded guilty three years later to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and a judge sentenced him to six months of probation.
He was arrested in 2012 on a drug charge. A booking photo for that arrest showed gashes on his face and a bandage wrapped around his head.
Another jail mug shot showed a tattoo on his chest featuring images of a God-like figure and a wooden gavel. Emblazoned over it are the words, "Only God can judge me."