Suspect in Berkeley County double homicide arrested in Indiana

  • Updated
A 19-year-old suspect wanted for the shooting deaths of two women in Berkeley County has been arrested in Indiana, deputies said.

Authorities allege that Damayjhon Quintez Gadson was involved in the June 29 killings of 61-year-old Lori Gentile of Mount Pleasant and 25-year-old Lashawn Gadson of Reevesville.

He was taken into custody on Monday by U.S. Marshalls in Evansville, Indiana.

Damayjhon Quintez Gadson

Damayjhon Quintez Gadson. Provided

On June 29, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call about a car accident on Poplar Hill Drive in Cross and found two women with gunshot wounds.

Gadson will be extradited back to Berkeley County, deputies said.

The incident is still being investigated, and detectives ask that anyone with information call 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

No further details were immediately available.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

