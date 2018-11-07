A Simpsonville man has been linked to an armed robbery that happened in broad daylight at a Mount Pleasant Harris Teeter pharmacy on Sunday.
Dustin J. Peurifoy, 27, was taken into custody on Monday by the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office for incidents within their jurisdiction, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Peurifoy was later identified as the suspect in the Mount Pleasant robbery, which happened around 1:07 p.m. on Sunday at the Harris Teeter store at 1981 Riviera Drive, police stated.
"Investigators have active warrants for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for Peurifoy," police stated.
Investigators say Peurifoy approached the pharmacy, showed the clerk a gun in his waistband and left the store with an undisclosed amount of medication.
Further information on the case was not immediately available on Wednesday.