Suspect identified in machete attack at Summerville store

SUMMERVILLE — A man suspected in a machete attack at a Dollar General store has been arrested after a police search for the suspect on June 28, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Semaj Wilson, 28, was charged with attempted murder. The attack happened at a Dollar General on 2916 W. Fifth North St.

At approximately 4 p.m. on June 28, 911 operators received a call about a man with a hatchet threatening customers in the store.

Further calls then said Wilson had cut a victim using a machete in the Dollar General’s parking lot.

The victim, Timothy Willie Lee, was profusely bleeding from his right arm and transferred to a hospital, reports show.

“Twenty deputies from Patrol, Traffic, Detectives, K9 and the SET teams responded to the scene,” Rick Carson, sheriff’s office spokesperson, wrote. “The suspect had fled into a wooded area.”

Wilson was found and taken into custody at Milton’s Branch Road and Highway 78 at approximately 5:20 p.m., Carson wrote.

Wilson will have a bond hearing at 3 p.m. on June 29. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.