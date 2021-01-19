Suspect hospitalized after car chase with Charleston police ends in shooting

After a homicide, carjackings, and a police chase that ended in gunshots, Charleston police officers say they made an arrest after "an incident involving" the department.

Chief Luther Reynolds gave few details about the case upon announcing the incident Tuesday night. He said police found a vehicle that had reportedly been carjacked, then chased it from Rutledge Avenue and Maple Street to the corner of Comstock and Spruill avenues in North Charleston.

The chase ended in gunshots, according to Reynolds, injuring the suspect. Reynolds declined to answer any questions and didn't specify who fired the shots, but he said the suspect was the only person who was injured.

According to Reynolds, the suspect was hospitalized and had been responsible for a recent homicide in Georgetown, a carjacking in the parking lot of a Whole Foods in Mount Pleasant, and a second carjacking in Charleston.

Reynolds said officers found a handgun that they believe belonged to the suspect, who wasn't publicly identified.

Several witnesses told The Post and Courier that they heard gunshots on Spruill Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Officers from the State Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Highway Patrol, FBI, North Charleston Police Department and Charleston Police Department were at the scene Tuesday night.

Police said they wouldn't release any more details Tuesday. Neither Charleston police nor SLED, which investigates when officers discharge their weapons, have confirmed details of their investigations.