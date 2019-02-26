A suspect was killed after a shootout with Berkeley County Sheriff's Deputies Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies were called at 3:21 p.m. to Waterfowl Road near Bates Pond in Huger authorities said.
Initial reports were for a dispute over speeding, said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. The deputy arrived, noticed a vehicle speeding on Waterfowl, pulled it over and went to make contact with the driver when the driver opened fire.
Sheriff Lewis is briefing the media now about the situation that occurred in Huger. All deputies are okay. The suspect is deceased.
The deputy then radioed for help, Lewis said. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded.
The shootout continued for at least 30 minutes, he said.
The suspect did not live in the area but had a friend who did, Lewis said. Deputies also spoke with the suspect's friend in an attempt to get him to surrender.
According to preliminary information obtained by investigators, some residents in the Waterfowl Road area had issues with the suspect due to his speeding. The suspect drew a weapon on the person who called 911 on Tuesday, Lewis said.
A SWAT team was called to the scene and used an armored vehicle to maneuver close to the suspect as negotiations were ongoing, the Sheriff said.
The suspect took cover behind a shed and some vehicles, Lewis said. He used a handgun, shotgun and a rifle during the shootout.
At some point, the suspect was fatally struck by gunfire, Lewis said.
The Sheriff did not state where the suspect was struck.
A sheriff's office vehicle also hit by gunfire.
This is the damage that a Deputy's vehicle sustained during the shooting incident on Waterfowl Lane in Huger.
There were no further reports of people or objects being shot.