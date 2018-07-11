A Summerville man is facing criminal charges almost three years after he allegedly broke into a North Charleston jewelry business.
Brandon Romaine Smith, a 28-year-old Mulberry Drive resident, faces one count of grand larceny in connection with his reported theft of $40,000 worth of jewelry, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
Officers with the department's Intelligence Led Policing Unit found and arrested Smith early Wednesday, police said.
Authorities originally responded at 3:24 a.m. July 29, 2015, after getting a call that an alarm at a Northwoods Mall business — Diamond and Gold Depot — was going off, according to a police report. Surveillance footage showed a male, who had disguised his appearance, break into the store.
"Once inside, he proceeded to smash three display cases and stole $40,000 worth of jewelry," police said.
A red glove was later found at the scene and collected as evidence, the report stated.