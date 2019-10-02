Nearly 10 months after a man was found shot and killed in a Ridgeville cemetery, authorities have arrested the suspect they say is responsible.

Berkeley County deputies charged Thomas Scott McFadden Jr., 27, of North Charleston with murder in the death of Steven Lincoln Jr., who deputies found Jan. 19 in the Shuler Cemetery.

This isn't the first time McFadden has been brought up on murder charges. He is currently being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center on an unrelated murder charge, and he has been accused of shooting six other people since 2009. Prosecutors have described McFadden as a North Charleston gang member known as "Trigger."

Despite being arrested in connection with several other shootings, three of which were fatal, he has not been convicted. The cases kept falling apart, prosecutors said in court documents.

In 2009, when McFadden was 17, he was accused of shooting a man during an attempted robbery, according to Charleston County deputies. The victim survived but lost contact with prosecutors, and charges were dropped two years later, court records showed.

Then, in 2011, another person alleged McFadden shot him. Two years later, those charges were dropped — a cycle that repeated. The next time, in 2013, McFadden was accused of involvement in a shootout at Rehab Bar & Grill on Dorchester Road that ended in one man's death and another's injury.

In 2015, those charges of murder and attempted murder were dropped, and McFadden pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and was sentenced to time served. Two years later, he was found not guilty of the 2015 shooting death of a restaurant cook in Lincolnville during what police said was a drug deal gone wrong.

In May, he was arrested for the fatal shooting of a man at a North Charleston industrial facility, an active case.