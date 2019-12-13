Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in Ravenel last month.
William Warren Roy, 44, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Friday and charged with hit-and-run resulting in injury or death, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Roy is suspected in a crash that left 51-year-old Carlotta Rich dead on Nov. 23.
Deputies said she was walking southbound on Savannah Highway in Ravenel when she was hit by a car traveling southbound near the S.C. Highway 165 intersection.