William Warren Roy

William Warren Roy. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

 Provided

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in Ravenel last month. 

William Warren Roy, 44, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Friday and charged with hit-and-run resulting in injury or death, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman. 

Roy is suspected in a crash that left 51-year-old Carlotta Rich dead on Nov. 23.

Deputies said she was walking southbound on Savannah Highway in Ravenel when she was hit by a car traveling southbound near the S.C. Highway 165 intersection.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.