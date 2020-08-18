You are the owner of this article.
top story

Suspect arrested in fatal 2017 shooting at North Charleston hotel

  • Updated
Kesean Gvione Rambert

Kesean Gvione Rambert. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

 Provided

More than three years after a man was shot to death at a North Charleston hotel, authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the killing. 

Kesean Rambert, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a North Charleston police spokesman. 

Rambert faces one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records. 

Investigators believe he is connected to the death of 49-year-old Lamont Clarence Frazier.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. on May 30, 2017 to InTown Suites, 5035 North Arco Lane, near Tanger Outlets and found Frazier bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head on a balcony near a second-floor room.

Witnesses told police Frazier was involved in an altercation with two suspects.

According to a police incident report released shortly after the killing, a witness told officers that one man was on top of Frazier and was punching him. 

Another suspect ran downstairs but returned to the fight, according to the report. The witness told officers she heard one gunshot. 

This story is developing. Check back for more.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

