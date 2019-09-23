After a search that began Saturday, police have arrested a suspect in a shooting in Charleston's East Side neighborhood that led to the death of a 23-year-old man.
Javon Isaiah Brown, 29, was arrested Monday on Beaufort Avenue in North Charleston on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Steven Lavonta Buie Jr. of North Charleston died of a gunshot wound shortly after officers arrived to the scene on Saturday, and police said Javon Brown was seen fleeing the scene at Harris Street.
According to police, the shooting was an isolated incident, and Brown and Buie knew each other.