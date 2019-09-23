Javon Brown (copy)

Javon Brown. Provided.

After a search that began Saturday, police have arrested a suspect in a shooting in Charleston's East Side neighborhood that led to the death of a 23-year-old man.

Javon Isaiah Brown, 29, was arrested Monday on Beaufort Avenue in North Charleston on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. 

Charleston police looking for suspect after man killed in East Side neighborhood Saturday

Steven Lavonta Buie Jr. of North Charleston died of a gunshot wound shortly after officers arrived to the scene on Saturday, and police said Javon Brown was seen fleeing the scene at Harris Street.

According to police, the shooting was an isolated incident, and Brown and Buie knew each other.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Contact Fleming Smith at 843-607-1052. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers breaking news for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.