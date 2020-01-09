Charleston police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection with a New Year's Day shooting in the city's East Side neighborhood.

Ronnie Efrem Smiley III, 18, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.

Smiley's mugshot was not available Thursday night.

Officers were called around 1:45 p.m. Jan. 1 to 77 Hanover St., Francis said. A male victim was transported to Medical University Hospital for treatment.

The shooting was one of two to occur in the neighborhood in recent weeks.

The second incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Line and Meeting streets, Francis said. A male victim was also injured in that incident and transported to Medical University Hospital.

Further information about either case was not available Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department central detective.