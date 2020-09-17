Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at North Charleston apartment

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex earlier this month.

Curtis Lamorris Chestnut, 23, faces one count of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to police and jail records.

Chestnut is implicated in the Sept. 7 shooting death of 22-year-old Kiyuon Tarig Reese.

Officers were called around 10 a.m. to Harborstone Apartments, 3825 Ladson Road, for a missing persons report. During a search, they found Reese’s body near one of the apartment buildings.

Reese's death was the 22nd homicide in North Charleston police jurisdiction so far this year, according to a Post and Courier database. There have been 64 homicides in the tri-county so far in 2020.

Further information was not available on Thursday.