top story

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at North Charleston apartment

  • Updated
Curtis Lamorris Chestnut

Curtis Lamorris Chestnut. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

 Provided

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex earlier this month. 

Curtis Lamorris Chestnut, 23, faces one count of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to police and jail records. 

Chestnut is implicated in the Sept. 7 shooting death of 22-year-old Kiyuon Tarig Reese.

Officers were called around 10 a.m. to Harborstone Apartments, 3825 Ladson Road, for a missing persons report. During a search, they found Reese’s body near one of the apartment buildings.

Reese's death was the 22nd homicide in North Charleston police jurisdiction so far this year, according to a Post and Courier database. There have been 64 homicides in the tri-county so far in 2020. 

Further information was not available on Thursday. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

