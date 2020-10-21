You are the owner of this article.
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal North Charleston shooting

Kimario Jerrod Simmons

Kimario Jerrod Simmons. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

 Provided

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police arrested a 40-year-old man they say fatally shot a woman earlier this month. 

Kimario Jerrod Simmons was arrested without incident by officers and federal marshals, North Charleston police spokesman Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said Wednesday. 

Simmons was wanted on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Deckard said. 

Investigators believe he's responsible for the Oct. 12 shooting death of 41-year-old Shaniqua Dennis.

Officers found Dennis dead inside a vehicle on Spruce Boulevard, which is off Morningside Drive, police said. 

Her death marked the 24th homicide in North Charleston police jurisdiction in 2020 and the 66th in the tri-county this year, according to a Post and Courier database.

Further information on Simmons and the investigation were not available Wednesday. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

