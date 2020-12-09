Suspect arrested in connection with fatal I-26 shooting that ended in downtown Charleston

Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting involving two cars that came down Interstate 26 into downtown Charleston late last month.

Kimani Demetrius Pinckney, 22, of North Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by federal marshals, North Charleston police and Charleston County sheriff's deputies, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Pinckney faces one count of murder and attempted murder, Charleston police said.

Officers were notified around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25 that someone in a vehicle was shooting at a car as they traveled eastbound on the interstate near the Mount Pleasant Street exit, police said. The found two victims in a car at Meeting and Columbus streets.

Both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Medical University Hospital where one of them died, police said.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased victim as 27-year-old Charleston resident Marcelis Haynes.

Investigators reviewed hours of video evidence, which helped them identify Pinckney as a suspect, police said. The investigation continues.