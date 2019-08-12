north charleston police webref web recurring (copy) (copy) (copy)

Police have made an arrest in the killing of a 19-year-old man found dead on a North Charleston road early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a man bleeding in the street on the 7200 block of Stall Road around 12:40 a.m. The man was deceased when officers arrived and had a visible gunshot wound.

North Charleston Police arrested Juan Javier Reyes Perez, 40, later Monday morning, said Scott Deckard, deputy chief of the North Charleston Police Department.

Perez is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He will have a bond hearing Tuesday. 

Police have not released the name of the victim.

The killing marks the 43rd homicide in the tri-county this year and the 18th in North Charleston, according to a Post and Courier database.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

