Nearly 10 months after a man was found shot and killed in a Ridgeville cemetery, authorities have arrested the suspect they say is responsible.

Berkeley County deputies charged Thomas Scott McFadden Jr. of North Charleston with murder in the death of Steven Lincoln Jr., who deputies found Jan. 19 in the Shuler Cemetery.

This isn't the first time McFadden has been brought up on murder charges. He is currently being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center on an unrelated murder charge, and he has been accused of shooting six other people since 2009. 

Despite being arrested in connection with several other shootings, three of which were fatal, he has not been convicted. The cases kept falling apart, prosecutors said in court documents.

In a 2009 case, the person McFadden was accused of shooting lost contact with prosecutors, and charges were dropped. 

Prosecutors have described him as a gang member known as "Trigger."

