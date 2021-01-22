Suspect arrested as Charleston police hunt for crew who beat man in East Side attack

Charleston police have arrested a man in connection with a brutal East Side beating, and officers are searching for others who were caught on video assaulting a homeless man.
Johnathan Romain Montgomery-Coleman, 26, faces a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Police tracked Montgomery-Coleman down after finding a video shot Wednesday evening. The footage shows several people beating a man at the intersection of Columbus and Hanover streets.
The victim, a 62-year-old homeless man, was hospitalized after the attack.
Police haven't announced any other arrests in the case and say they're still investigating.
Montgomery-Coleman is due in court on Saturday morning for a bond hearing.
