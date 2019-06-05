Pvt. John Stewart Swift wasn't planning on holding a weapon on D-Day.
The Myrtle Beach native was originally designated to be a plane mechanic. But a few weeks before the invasion, his commanding officers told him he would be a part of the initial wave of riflemen infantry sent to dislodge German forces.
His mission: Join in the storming of Utah Beach, one of the strategic landing points for Operation Overlord.
Swift can still remember the scene, his boat floating towards the German-occupied beach in Normandy, France, with the uncertainty of survival on his mind.
“It was a feeling of fatality," Swift recalled in a video interview, "a feeling that we probably weren’t going to make it because our casualties were heavy. But I survived that."
Allied casualties on the first day were at least 10,000, with 4,414 confirmed dead.
Those World War II veterans, who would later be dubbed members of "The Greatest Generation," are slowly fading away. In an effort to preserve their stories, the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant has identified 10 D-Day survivors and recorded their accounts for the 75th anniversary of the largest seaborne invasion in U.S. history.
The 10 men range in age from 91 to 98 and live all over South Carolina, from Mount Pleasant and Columbia to Ridgeville and Myrtle Beach. Many have won Purple Hearts, Silver Stars and other military honors.
The closest idea many Americans have about D-Day is the famous opening of the Academy Award-winning movie "Saving Private Ryan." On June 6, 1944, Nazi forces confronted American troops with landmines and riddled the beachfront with bullets from nested machine guns. Numerous World War II veterans have recalled the film as being painfully accurate.
"The water was splashing, bullets blasted alongside our boat,” Pvt. Curtis Outen of Columbia recalls. “Some of them (in the boat) to our left, didn’t make it to shore.”
Outen made it through that day and, amazingly, can even joke a little about his brush with death.
“I got my pocket shot off of me,” Outen said, chuckling. “I lost my K-rations but I didn’t lose no skin. Lost the side of my breeches, and my underwear was showing. I wore those pants for a month.”
Army Staff Sgt. Johnnie Major Hill also landed at Omaha Beach, the primary landing site.
"Behind us was artillery, mortars, rockets falling," Hill told The Post and Courier at his Ridgeville home. "Everything was falling. People were falling, some in the water."
A weathered black and white picture of Hill in uniform shows a square-jawed man with a thick head of brown hair smirking and staring into the camera.
Now, Hill's spectacles have one darkened lens, resembling an eye patch. He walks with a cane and wears a hearing aid. When asked what it was like, prepping for the mission and climbing down the rope ladders into the boats on D-Day, he stares out the window of his one-story home.
"A lot of people don't know what war is," Hill said. "The other side is trying to kill you just as bad as you're trying to kill them ... You see your buddy, with his brains in his helmet ... I guess it wasn't my time to go."
Stories like Hill's are receding with time. An estimated 16 million Americans fought in World War II. Today, less than half a million survive. More than 300 of them die each day, according to the National WW II Museum in New Orleans.
As of 2018, an estimated 7,000 Palmetto State veterans of World War II were still alive.
Chris Hauff , spokesman for Patriots Point, said filming their stories creates a snapshot, an opportunity to capture time in a bottle.
"There's just not a whole lot of them left," Hauff said. "We want to preserve (their stories) and keep it as an oral history."
Now, many of the men who had charged the beaches of Normandy, dodging bullets and wading through the French sea, don't move with anything near the vigor that they once had.
"Unfortunately, this will likely be the last time most people will ever have an opportunity to meet a D-Day veteran and shake his hand," Mac Burdette, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum executive director, said.
Hauff said he was surprised to learn while their stories differed, their sentiments of service were similar.
"Many of them came from farming communities and, for many of them, their first time leaving the state was to go to Europe with a rifle and fight," he said.
Hill was one of them. He grew up in a farming family in Berkeley County, and his parents tried to get him to defer his service so he could lend a hand with their crops. But he didn't want to put it off; he felt like it was his duty to serve.
He recalled coming back in 1945, after victory was declared in Europe, and the challenges it presented. He said he would be driving down the highway and a car would pass him suddenly — he'd pull over and feel his nerves overcome him.
"Well," Hill said. "I guess you got to be there to know what's all about."