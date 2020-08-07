Surfrider Foundation wades into problem of cigarette butts on Folly Beach

Cigarette butts don’t belong on the beach. But they, and the toxins within, are among the most littered items on waterfronts nationwide.

Take Folly Beach, one of the Lowcountry's busiest summer recreation spots. It’s common to notice a cigarette butt scattered within the hot sands and seashells with every few steps taken along the shore. And while smoking is a personal choice, leaving behind the butts can cause harm to both marine animals and birds.

So the Charleston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation has waded into the issue.

The nonprofit group, which is dedicated to the protection of oceans and beaches, launched a Hold On to Your Butt campaign at Folly Beach last week. As part of the initiative, 20 cigarette butt receptacles and educational signs have been placed near some businesses and the beach’s main access points. Portable ashtrays have also been provided to businesses for distribution to patrons.

The goal is for people to place their cigarette butts in the receptacles or use the portable ashtrays instead of flicking them onto the beach.

“The business owners are really happy because they’re tired of picking up cigarette butts at their businesses and making their employees have to do it,” said Becky Sheftall, the campaign’s coordinator.

Folly Beach has no ordinance banning smoking on the beach. But nearby beaches on the Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island have bans in place.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said by flicking cigarette butts onto the highways, the chemicals could end up in the waterways and maybe even into food sources.

Goodwin said he thinks the Hold On to Your Butt campaign is a good thing and he commends the Surfrider Foundation for creating the "butt collectors."

"I think it would be a great thing for every beach," Goodwin said.

"And I think it'd be a great thing if people didn't think of this (cigarette butts) as not litter. It is litter, and it stays around forever."

Through the foundation’s data collection, Sheftall said, the group's leaders noticed about 400 straws can be found on the beach at a time. But the number of cigarette butts totals about 20,000. She said the effects of cigarettes are detrimental to the environment because the filters are made of plastic that won’t break down or disappear.

Not only do the butts release toxic chemicals into the environment, but birds and marine animals eat them.

“We can see this not only locally, but nationwide, internationally, that these marine animals and birds are dying because they’ve got plastic and cigarette butt fibers in their stomachs and intestines,” Sheftall said.

She said she wants to empower people to become stewards of the environment. A goal of the campaign is to raise awareness and to change the social norm of flicking cigarettes out of car windows or onto the sand and streets.

“We’re hoping to bring awareness into that with hope for change in a compassionate way, in a fun way,” Sheftall said.

The Charleston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation also released a short film about the campaign, and local artists have painted a mural with a supporting message outside of McKevlin’s Surf Shop.

The mural, painted by Chris Kemp and Kate Barattini, depicts a pelican with a mouth filled with ocean water, cigarette butts and fish.

"Pelicans are, you know, very similar to us as surfers, and they glide along the the waves as well," Kemp said. "They're also affected by the pollution and plastics in the ocean, which all of us will be, eventually, if we keep it up."

Kemp said McKevlin's, located at the corner of Center Street and East Ashley Avenue, is a good spot for the mural to attract attention and get the message out during tourism season. And he said not only should people be concerned about cigarette butts, but all litter is an issue.

"Now we're having to worry about masks being left around, too," Kemp said.

Sheftall said the campaign could extend into downtown Charleston and surrounding beaches in the future.