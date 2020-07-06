Supporter of Confederacy arrested in assault on protester at Charleston Battery

A supporter of the Confederacy remained jailed Monday on charges he assaulted a protester at The Charleston Battery on Sunday morning.

Since the Confederate battle flag was removed from Statehouse grounds in 2015, supporters of the flag have rallied beside the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument weekly.

Protesters rally on the Battery side, holding signs in defiance of the flag and the racism they believe it represents.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old protester was standing near the Confederate monument when one of the Confederate flags held by a supporter brushed his face. He grabbed it off the pole, according to an incident report.

In response, the flag supporter stepped forward and struck the protester with the pole, the report said.

The 47-year-old man has been charged with third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor. He remained at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on Monday with bail set at $1,087.

Body camera footage from an officer showed the altercation, including the man "rearing back with the flag pole and striking" the protester, according to the incident report.

Several interviews were conducted with witnesses and the "agitated" crowd, the report said. No injuries were noted.