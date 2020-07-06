You are the owner of this article.
Supporter of Confederacy arrested in assault on protester at Charleston Battery

Protesters gathered on the High Battery to honor the victims of the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME shooting face off with supporters of the Confederate flag gathered below the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument in White Point Garden on Sunday, June 14, 2020. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

A supporter of the Confederacy remained jailed Monday on charges he assaulted a protester at The Charleston Battery on Sunday morning.

Since the Confederate battle flag was removed from Statehouse grounds in 2015, supporters of the flag have rallied beside the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument weekly.

Protesters rally on the Battery side, holding signs in defiance of the flag and the racism they believe it represents.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old protester was standing near the Confederate monument when one of the Confederate flags held by a supporter brushed his face. He grabbed it off the pole, according to an incident report.

In response, the flag supporter stepped forward and struck the protester with the pole, the report said.  

The 47-year-old man has been charged with third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor. He remained at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on Monday with bail set at $1,087.

Body camera footage from an officer showed the altercation, including the man "rearing back with the flag pole and striking" the protester, according to the incident report.

Several interviews were conducted with witnesses and the "agitated" crowd, the report said. No injuries were noted.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

