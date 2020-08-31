Sumter mayor candidate staying in race despite charges of staging kidnapping to win votes

SUMTER — A political outsider vying to be Sumter’s first Black female mayor announced her candidacy in the shadow of “The Gamecock” himself, controversial Revolutionary War hero turned politician Thomas Sumter, the town’s namesake. It was a sign to some that she planned to take on the old ways and forge a new direction for the town.

Months later, however, Sabrina Belcher, 29, finds herself on the defensive after being charged with faking her own assault, which was streamed online, in order to win sympathy votes.

“It’s very puzzling; I’m still trying to figure it out,” said Sumter native Craig Singleton, who has run Imports Limited on the town’s Main Street for 36 years.

Gibbs Knotts, a political scientist at the College of Charleston, has spent spent years studying the oddities, scandals and dirty tricks that dot the Palmetto State's political landscape as well as candidates overcoming scandals.

But a reportedly false kidnapping: "That's not one that I've ever seen," Knotts said.

Belcher, a single mother of six, denies the allegations. She says she felt pressured by police into agreeing with her accused assailant’s claims that she had paid him to fake the kidnapping to help her gain sympathy votes in the November election. She expressed incredulity herself.

“I didn’t stage that kidnapping,” Belcher said outside her northeast Sumter home last week. “Who does that? It’s ridiculous but people are going to believe what they want to believe.”

After video of the attack was broadcast online, commenters speculated on its validity. Shot from a low angle in a dark vehicle, repostings of the now-deleted video show Belcher, her shirt ripped and tears streaming, pleading with an off-screen assailant.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry. Please. I have kids," she repeats in the video.

But police reports indicate that she paid her assailant to stage the abduction "to generate publicity for her mayoral candidacy, to engender sympathy for her from potential voters, and to harm a political opponent."

And a statement by the department said Belcher allegedly had ongoing plans to smear other candidates.

Despite the blowback, Belcher said she’s remaining in the mayor’s race.

With no prior experience holding political office, Belcher has billed herself as the candidate best equipped to understand the struggles of the average Sumter resident as she herself has had to worry over homelessness and how to pay the light bill.

She is looking to succeed longtime Mayor Joe McElveen, who announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election after 20 years in office.

The town has a history of long-serving mayors, a position that is largely a figurehead in the city manager-led style of government. McElveen’s reelection over the years had become something of a foregone conclusion.

So when his seat opened up it brought in six candidates including Belcher, a real estate agent, two current city councilmen and Archie Parnell, a serial congressional candidate controversial in his own right due to a domestic violence incident in the 1970s.

"When people see good things happening and moving in a positive direction, they want to be part of that," state Rep. David Weeks, a Democrat who represents Sumter, said of the race's large field. "Maybe some people had been wanting to run and finally see an opportunity to realize their dreams."

Sumter, an hour east of Columbia, has a Main Street peppered with new and old businesses, from a rustic pharmacy to a furniture store to women's wig and dress shops. In the center, the Sumter Opera House regularly welcomed acts like the Bellamy Brothers to its stage prior to the arrival of the novel coronavirus.

The city also is home to Shaw Air Force Base with more than 7,000 military personnel and more than 1,000 civilian employees. The base houses the nation's largest F-16 jet combat wing.

The town of nearly 40,000 had the benefit of burgeoning industrial growth and expansion at the base that has been its lifeblood when the mayoral race took a turn few expected two weeks ago.

Weeks said he knows all of the candidates personally, except for Belcher, and was amazed to see reports of a candidate accused of allegedly faking their own kidnapping.

Belcher said she had been in an on-and-off romantic relationship with her alleged attacker, Christopher Eaddy. The pair started talking again and on Aug. 18 they were driving around the south side of town before heading to the store.

“Like a light switch, he just completely changed,” Belcher said. “He’d never acted like that.”

The video shot live on Belcher's Facebook account shows Eaddy beating her around the head before getting out of the car. Belcher continues to scream as, off camera, Eaddy smashes her car with a bat.

After leaving Eaddy, Belcher drove off and called police, according to police reports. She asked to be driven to the hospital and then later was taken to the police station to file her statements in writing.

But Eaddy has not yet been formally charged, according to court online filings, though police say he was arrested for criminal conspiracy.

Police charged Belcher with two felonies — criminal conspiracy and filing a false report, according to court filings.

Belcher said Sumter police treated her like a suspect rather than a victim, pushing her to just agree with what Eaddy told them.

But Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said in a statement, “This was simply an effort to create disorder and discontent in our community for personal gain."

Sumter Police Department spokeswoman Tonyia McGirt declined further comment because the case remains under investigation.

Belcher believes her outspokenness and recent activism led to the alleged politically motivated attack. Among other things, she was involved in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Sumter police station earlier this year and has advocated for taking down the statue of the city's namesake, who has been scorned for offering slaves as payment to Revolutionary War soldiers.

“When you’re not afraid, people will do anything to tarnish your reputation,” Belcher said.

Eaddy could not be reached for comment. A phone number listed on police reports for him was disconnected.

Belcher was considered a long shot at winning before her arrest.

The next Sumter mayor will get to build on improvements made around the military town in the last decade, spurred in part by Greg and Danielle Thompson, who own a large construction firm that led the way in opening several Main Street businesses, from Hampton's restaurant to a Hyatt hotel to a new brewery, a first for the town. Now they're opening a charter school in the historic Liberty Street School once attended by U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

"They’re bringing it more upscale," Singleton said.

Downtown improvement follows the development along the commercial corridor of Broad Street, headed toward the base, where new hotels, restaurants and big box stores dot the roadside. Terrell Woods, owner of Main Attraction Barber shop, says the new development is good but sees other parts of town lagging.

"Of course everyone wants immediate change, but it takes time for things to happen," Weeks said.

He thinks the town has made a concerted effort to improve in all directions, pointing to the new aquatics center and development plans for Manning Avenue on the historically underprivileged south side,

"Sumter still has a lot of growing to do," Weeks said.

Belcher made winning more development across the city along with a need for homeless shelters and affordable housing part of her campaign.

"I'm still on the ballot," she said.