You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Sumter County deputy killed while serving eviction notice

  • Updated
Cpl. Andrew Gillette

Cpl. Andrew Gillette, right, was honored as employee of the month in July 2015. Sumter County Sheriff's Office/Provided

A Sumter County deputy was shot and killed Tuesday while serving an eviction notice, officials said.

Cpl. Andrew Gillette, 37, was serving an eviction notice and detention order at a home on Thomas Sumter Highway around 11:30 a.m. when the resident began firing at deputies from inside the house, State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby said. Gillette was struck in the chest.

Deputies returned fire and killed the resident, who has not been identified.

No one else was injured, Crosby said.

Cpl. Andrew Gillette mug

Cpl. Andrew Gillette. Sumter County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Gillette had served at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office since 2013 and previously served in the U.S. Air Force. He leaves behind a wife and an 11-year-old son, Sheriff Anthony Dennis said during a press conference. 

Being a deputy was Gillette's dream, his wife told the sheriff's office. Many of his family members had also been in law enforcement.

Dennis said many residents had called him and remembered how Gillette always had a smile on his face, both on and off duty. 

"He served honorably," Dennis said. "He loved law enforcement, he loved the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. He will truly be missed."

"Our hearts are saddened once again by senseless violence that has taken the life of one of our law enforcement officers. Please keep the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and the whole Sumter community in your prayers today as we mourn the loss of Cpl. Andrew Gillette," Gov. Henry McMaster said on Twitter.

SLED is investigating.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News