Summerville's North Maple Street to close briefly for much needed repairs

SUMMERVILLE — One of the main roads in Summerville's predominantly Black neighborhood of Brownsville is getting quick repairs to keep it up through the summer.

North Maple Street sits on the north end of town. Near the intersection with U.S. Highway 78, the town and the S.C. Department of Transportation are cooperating on a resurfacing project to patch up the highly damaged road.

“The road wasn't designed for the amount of traffic it's getting," said Russ Cornette, the town's director of public works.

Over the past couple years, more vehicles have started using the narrow, two-lane Summerville road. If two trucks drove on opposite ends of North Maple near U.S. 78, one would have to drive to the side of the street to make room.

The increased use has led to the asphalt falling apart and several potholes. The plan is to resurface the most damaged portion of the road to help it last longer until more complete repairs are made.

From 9 p.m. March 28 to 6 a.m. March 29, at least one lane will be closed on North Maple Street between Shamrock Drive and Wassamassaw Road. From Wassamassaw to North Maple's intersection with U.S. 78, the road will be completely closed during that time and drivers will be detoured around the work.

"That section of the road is in terrible shape," Cornette said. "This is a temporary measure."

A widening project for North Maple is planned. Farther down the street toward Interstate 26, it turns into the Nexton Parkway. That portion of the road is four lanes. It's two lanes down toward its intersection with U.S. 78.

Construction on widening that portion to four lanes is slated for later this fall.

The Brownsville area of Summerville was flagged as an area of reinvestment in the town's comprehensive plan for the next 15 to 20 years. It's also been labeled a federal opportunity zone by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. This means businesses that invest in the area will get additional special tax credits.

It's a mostly residential space with some community members often walking to the gas station for a quick trip or sitting in their front yards. A lot of the families have lived in the area for multiple generations

Anthony Lemon, a former municipal judge, has lived in Brownsville his whole life. While he welcomes opportunities like more jobs and affordable housing, he doesn't want to see the community changed too much.

"This is a residential community," he said. "We can improve what we do have."

Some additional improvements the town is looking at include more work to sidewalks, streetlights and building a Brownsville Employment Center in the years to come.