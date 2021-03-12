Summerville's mayor, Town Council vote to increase their office salaries

SUMMERVILLE — After nearly two decades without salary changes, Town Council has voted to increase the mayor's and council members' pay.

An ordinance to double the council's salary and boost the mayor's by $10,000 a year received initial approval at the March 11 council meeting.

The mayor’s yearly salary would go from $15,000 to $25,000. Council members' pay would move from $7,500 to $15,000 annually.

The measure passed on a 5-1 vote with Councilman Bill McIntosh voting against the increase and Councilwoman Kima Garten-Schmidt absent. It faces a second reading before being adopted.

Once the increase is approved, it won't go into effect until at least two council members are elected or re-elected into the positions.

The town's next election is in 2022.

Mayor Ricky Waring voted for the increase and said the boost has been long under consideration.

"We've been hashing this around for a while," he said during the meeting.

Waring did not return messages for comment left with his assistant or his spokeswoman March 12.

Members of council said they felt the increase was needed based on the structures seen in other governments.

"Which is in line with all of the other municipalities in the area," Councilman Bob Jackson said.

Goose Creek's council last year approved a salary increase from $7,200 to $12,000 annually. The city's mayor salary increased to $36,000.

In Charleston, Mayor John Tecklenburg has an estimated annual compensation of $188,222.11. City Council members make between $14,000 and $18,000.

Summerville Councilman Terry Jenkins also said the council looked at the town’s pay like any other employer.

The Summerville elected officials' current salary has been the same since 2004. The town has since boomed in population and development over the years.

When Jenkins originally served on the council in the 1990s, he said there was no pay. With Summerville seeing so much more growth, being on council takes a lot more time and effort, he said.

“It felt like it was time," Jenkins said. “If you want good people to run and spend the time, they need some compensation to do that."