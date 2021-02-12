Summerville's historic Timrod Library kicks off fundraiser for new book delivery program

SUMMERVILLE — The town's oldest library is looking to increase its outreach to children amid growing fears of their losing access to books.

The Timrod Library is seeking community support to help fund its partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program that helps libraries deliver free books once a month to local children.

The goal is to improve early childhood literacy by delivering books chosen by a selection committee for each child's age. The age range goes from birth to 5. By then, a child who has been a part of the service since birth is expected to have 60 books.

"This goes along with our mission of promoting literacy," said Marcia Jonczak, a volunteer with the Timrod Library and former teacher. "And I fear that these kids aren't getting books at home."

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers with the Timrod Library said connecting with children has become increasingly difficult. The organization has had to cancel most of its in-person events, including its storytelling time with younger children. They haven't been able to organize any of their annual fundraisers, and library staff have also seen fewer people making trips to check out books.

"I'd say we've been hit pretty hard by the pandemic," said Connie Davis, a volunteer with the library.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library was brought to Timrod's attention after Jonczak learned about it from her sister. While the service does cover the cost of the book, it doesn't cover the shipping. That's where the fundraising comes in.

Jonczak said there are more than 3,000 children in the age range of 5 and under in their 29483 ZIP code. The Timrod Library is planning to raise money for 60 in that group first.

"Once we can afford that many, then we will aim for some more," Jonczak said.

Sponsoring a single child for a year costs $30. So the initial fundraising goal is around $9,000. They currently have eight kids sponsored from internal donations and 25 from the Dorchester County Library.

Those interested in supporting the project can mail a check or cash to the Timrod Library at 217 Central Ave. in Summerville. They can also call the library for more information about donation options at 843-871-4600.

Jonczak and others said their push comes from the value they see in Timrod and in libraries in general.

The Timrod Library was organized in 1897 by 19 women as a Chautauqua Reading Circle. It's a nonprofit and one of 16 subscription-based libraries in the United States where people pay an annual fee to check out books. It's a small historic library on the edge of Summerville's downtown run by a three part-time employees and a group of volunteers.

They also have a special collection of books that date prior to 1929 and donated Civil War records.

Davis said she can remember people pulling up to the library with horses when she was a kid.

"Timrod is just a near and dear place in my heart," Davis said.

Since it's not a public library, it relies on donations and subscriptions to stay open. Organizers are looking toward the Summerville community to make sure they can stay around and continue to serve residents.

"I love kids and I miss them," Jonczak said. "We just need to get the books in their homes."