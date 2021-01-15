Summerville's fire department promotes its first female captain as more women enter career

SUMMERVILLE — The first woman to become a captain with the town's fire department said her promotion fulfills a goal she set when she joined the force.

Jennifer Jaggars, a Summerville native and one of three women in the department, was recently promoted to captain following eight years of firefighting service. She's also the department's emergency medical coordinator.

"That was a pretty good feeling," Jaggars said. "When I came here, my goal was to be the first female captain."

Firefighting is a male-dominated field. According to the National Fire Protection Association, women made up 8 percent of all firefighters in the U.S. in 2018. They accounted for 4 percent of career firefighters.

This is an increase from 1999 when the U.S. Fire Administration reported that women made up around 2 percent of career fighters.

Gerald Mishoe, executive director of the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team, said it was a male-centered field during the earlier half of his career in the 1970s and 1980s. Now, with more women like Jaggars gravitating to careers in public safety, things are changing, he said.

Jaggars came to Summerville Fire & Rescue after becoming a certified emergency medical technician in 2010. An old high school friend recommended she try working for the department. She joined after going through fire rescue training, she said.

Though she didn't plan to stay, she fell in love with protecting the people in her hometown.

In the past couple of years, the department has seen a steady increase in more complex emergency medical calls. Jaggars said around 80 percent to 90 percent of all its calls are medical.

To help, she has led the medical training at the department. She's put 56 out of the department's 80 or so firefighters through the training. The goal is to increase the department's medical emergency capabilities to assist Dorchester County EMS, where she also works as a paramedic.

"She's been a rock star since she came into the department," said Chief Richard Waring.

On the fire rescue side of the job, Jaggars said she can do anything the men can do. She just has to find different ways to do it sometimes.

Her strength is in her legs, so with carrying and lifting things, she said she's not going to lift from her upper body like some men can. And since she is smaller, she said she can get into tighter spaces without having to remove a lot of equipment.

“I’m not a muscle-bound, 250-pound dude," she said.

Ann Graham, the former Isle of Palms Fire Department chief, said when someone is given a title like chief or captain, they've often worked hard for it.

"Women are expected to do the same job as a man," she said. "The positions are earned."

Graham retired from her position on New Year's Eve following more than 30 years of service.

She started as a volunteer firefighter with the Sullivan's Island Fire Department and worked her way up to chief at Isle of Palms. She said her experience being an EMT like Jaggars, her willingness to listen and give respect to all fed into her career success.

Any time someone of any gender comes in and works hard to prove themselves, it opens doors, she said.

That's why she said it's obvious that Jaggars has all of the needed qualities of a good captain, Graham said. Jaggars wouldn't have been given the title if she didn't.