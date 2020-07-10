Summerville's chamber of commerce endorses boutique hotel for historic downtown

A plan to build a boutique hotel in downtown Summerville has returned — scaled back and with some public support.

At Summerville Town Council's meeting Thursday night, the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce announced their endorsement of the hotel project in the area's historic downtown.

The new project is expected to be much smaller than the one approved six years ago at the corner of Cedar and Richardson avenues under Mayor Bill Collins' administration. That involved an expensive and controversial public-private partnership with Applegate & Company. While current council members are wary of another public-private partnership, it hasn't been ruled out.

A group of residents filed a lawsuit against the town in 2015, arguing that the agreement was unlawful, and Applegate filed a lawsuit seeking damages for a breach of contract when the partnership came to a halt. Both cases are still pending.

The recent endorsement from the chamber came after they hosted listening sessions and community surveys with residents and business owners. While nothing has been approved on where the new hotel would be located and what size it would be, the chamber attempted to capture any residents' concerns around the idea.

The chamber reported that 187 people either attended the community sessions or completed the survey online. All were either a resident or business owner in Summerville. Most also lived or worked in the downtown area. Of those who participated, the chamber reported that more than 78 percent were in favor of a boutique hotel.

“They really liked the idea that there was going to be foot traffic," said Carrie Bovender, a local business owner and chamber chairwoman.

Major concerns from those surveyed are the project's design, potential traffic congestion and issues around parking. But some worries also included the possibility of another public-private partnership.

The 2014 Applegate & Company agreement with Summerville was for a nearly $29 million development project. The design was going to include a hotel, conference center, condominium, parking garage and retail.

The goal was to revitalize the historic downtown area. The parking garage would have had 179 spaces, and the conference center would have been 10,000 square feet while being owned by the town and managed under contract.

In the agreement, Applegate was expected to spend $20 million on the project while Summerville added $5.2 million in hospitality tax money and gave Applegate a $3.75 million loan.

Opponents of the project eventually filed the lawsuit against the town. Collins is attempting to have the case dismissed.

After Applegate asked for more money for the project, it became a major issue for Collins' re-election bid in 2015. Wiley Johnson, who defeated Collins, publicly opposed the project. The partnership was stalled when then-Mayor Johnson stepped in.

Damages being sought by Applegate & Company in their pending case against the town includes $10.8 million for loss of profits for the hotel, $763,774 for loss of profit for the condos and $1.5 million for loss in development fees.

At the recent council meeting, members acknowledged how controversial the previous attempt at the project was and how they didn't want a repeat. Councilman Aaron Brown called the previous partnership "a disaster" and said he wouldn't want to see another private-partnership with the town.

Councilman Terry Jenkins thanked the chamber for their work with the survey. He said the level of engagement is different than what was done in the past.

"I think this was critical," he said.

The project is still in the early stages and nothing has been officially approved. Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring appreciated the chamber's input and said the way the project was previously handed left a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths.

“Now we got something to go on when we get out of this pandemic situation," he said.

During the meeting he acknowledged that Rebecca Vance, the town's administrator, was already having conversations with hotel groups this week. So there are people out there who want be a part of bringing a hotel to the downtown space, he said.