Summerville's annual Sweet Tea Festival turns to Sweetest Week Ever

What traditionally has been a day of events themed around sweet tea has transformed into a weeklong festival that organizers hope will be a boost for businesses in Summerville.

This year, the town's annual Sweet Tea Festival has been rebranded as the Sweetest Week Ever. The town is hosting a series of events that commemorate the area's position as the birthplace of sweet tea.

The festival is organized by Summerville DREAM, an organization that promotes downtown revitalization. Steve Doniger, its executive director, said the purpose of expanding the festival into a week is to help with social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is traditionally held on the third Thursday of September and averages around 15,000 people.

"That's a pretty big day," Doniger said.

Stretching the festival into a week helps with managing modest size groups, he said. The alternative would've been to risk having thousands of people circulating around a day of events or not having the festival at all.

The pandemic has brought a lot of changes to the town. One includes the cancellation of the area's annual Flowertown Festival.

That event is one of the largest festivals in South Carolina. Hundreds of thousands of people usually come into the area to celebrate the festival weekend.

Organizers see this week as a needed economic benefit after the Flowertown cancellation and pandemic-related setbacks. Doniger said the Sweet Tea Festival week is a way to provide the town with an economic boost and still get the community back together.

"We're not saying that economics outweigh health," he said. “We’re not looking for major crowds.”

At a recent Town Council meeting, members voted in a mask ordinance that only requires residents to wear masks in grocery stores, pharmacies and town-owned buildings. The previous ordinance required residents to wear masks in all food and retail establishments.

At this week's festival, residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and take any necessary health precautions. Masks are not a requirement. Most of the events take place outdoors in the town's Hutchinson Square.

“We are promoting a mindful experience," Doniger said. “We want people who are comfortable.”

Rita Berry, president of the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce, said the event is a boost for businesses in the area. Store owners can organize things like sidewalk sales to attract residents walking through downtown.

The chamber is organizing a small food truck event on Friday.

"We want to keep people engaged," Berry said. “We wanted to give our community something to look forward to."

Some of the festival events scheduled range from musical performances in Hutchinson Square to a sweet tea-tasting contest. There will be an art exhibit at the Public Works Art Center and a scavenger hunt involving local businesses.

"It's giving our businesses something to plan around," Berry said.

The town also holds the Guinness World Record for the largest iced tea. The record was achieved in 2016, when the town brewed 9,554 liters of tea into a giant mason jar.

Depending on how the festival goes this year will determine whether a full week's event will become a permanent tradition. Doniger said he's just happy to welcome the community back to the downtown area.