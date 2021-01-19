Summerville's Alzheimer's support nonprofit celebrates 25 years of service

SUMMERVILLE — Many residents may still not be aware that a small home near downtown is the headquarters of a longstanding resource for families battling Alzheimer's.

In 1996, Peg Lahmeyer and other members of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Summerville started a ministry dedicated to supporting people with Alzheimer's and the caregivers who look after them. This month marks the 25th anniversary of the ARK of SC and its growth into one of Summerville's most valued nonprofits.

"We just continue to do more and more," Lahmeyer said. "It's been phenomenal."

The ARK of SC offers respite care to individuals living with Alzheimer's to give additional support to caregivers. The resource allows patients a social outlet and to remain active with a disease that may put them in circumstances where those chances are limited.

Caregivers are also given the opportunity to run errands, schedule doctors appointments and take time for themselves.

Lahmeyer's inspiration for the group 25 years ago came with her own experience in being a caregiver to her mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 1990.

After her father passed away she quit her full-time job to help be that caregiver. At the time she had her own set of children she was looking after. The Alzheimer's resources that are available now weren't there in 1990, she recalled.

“We didn't know too much about it in 1990," she said.

She and other church members started the organization as a one-day-a-week care program through St. Luke's. Unfortunately, she said, her mother was already in a long-term care facility when the ARK finally started in 1996.

More Information Those interested in learning more about the organization can go to www.thearkofsc.org.

Prior to the pandemic, the ARK of SC was offering respite care four days a week. It also made the transition out of St. Luke's to its current home on West 5th North Street in 2018.

"Being a caregiver is a full-time job," said Randy Briggs, a Summerville resident who benefited from the ARK's respite program prior to his wife Ellie moving into a long-term care facility. "I'm a big supporter of the ARK."

Organizers said the goal now is to get through the pandemic and build more awareness about the resource's offerings.

“We don’t really have those big dollars to put a big billboard up," said Megan Severn, the nonprofit's development director.

In the next 25 years, Lahmeyer said she hopes that a cure for Alzheimer's is found and the ARK no longer exists. But in reality, she argues that even with a cure, patients and caregivers will likely still need support.

"So the ARK needs to be around," she said.

In addition to respite care, the ARK of SC also has an outreach program called the NOAH Project. The purpose of the program is to educate and support residents in nearby rural areas to help them build their own resources similar to the ARK.

“We want to be there for these caregivers," Severn said.

This is even more important now, organizers say, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the ARK had to shift from a lot of its in-person activities to more online resources like Zoom meetings and conference calls.

Lahmeyer said it was vital that the nonprofit remained connected with caregivers because of how isolating the experience can be even outside of a pandemic. Many caregivers face depression, she said, and miss opportunities to take care of themselves.

She compares the experience with being a caregiver to an oxygen mask on a plane — people are instructed to secure their mask first before helping someone else.

She sees the ARK's 25-year existence as a way of helping caregivers put their mask on first and making sure they are stable before continue to dedicate so much to their family member.