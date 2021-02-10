Summerville YMCA's annual Flowertown Festival to be postponed until October

SUMMERVILLE — Residents, locals and tourists will have to continue to wait a little longer before celebrating Flowertown Festival activities again.

The Summerville YMCA is postponing its annual Flowertown Festival until Oct. 8-10 because of the ongoing pandemic.

The gathering is a weekend-long event that is traditionally held in the spring between March and April.

It started in 1972 and is one of the largest festivals in the state. Typically, around 250,000 residents and tourists come through Summerville to celebrate each year.

“The event is about so much more than just those three days," said Kim Howell, the Summerville YMCA's director of development and business. “That is our biggest fundraiser for our financial assistance program.”

The postponing comes as vaccinations for COVID-19 continue. In its announcement, the Summerville YMCA disclosed that it will be working with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, the town of Summerville and Dorchester County in turning its buildings into vaccination sites as the shots become more widely distributed.

The pandemic has had a continued impact on the event. The YMCA's 2020 spring festival had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus spread. More than $100,000 was lost from that 2020 cancellation, Howell said.

The event also brings in thousands of dollars into town, with a variety of local businesses and hotels benefiting from visitors. Plus, there are more than 300 arts and crafts vendors that create items solely for the festival.

“The biggest benefit is for a lot of the nonprofits that have an opportunity to have a booth there," said Rita Berry, president of the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce.

Between now and October, organizers with the YMCA said the organization will continue to partner with nonprofits to continue its outreach programs and keep its doors open to its members.