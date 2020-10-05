Summerville YMCA pushes ahead with its annual fundraiser following Flowertown cancellation

SUMMERVILLE — With no Flowertown Festival this year, the Summerville YMCA is looking for a bigger push toward its fall fundraiser to continue its no-turn-away policy.

"We're just being a little more intentional," said Kim Howell, the development director for the Summerville YMCA.

This month marks the beginning of the organization's six-week Here for Good annual campaign, a fundraiser where the money is used to directly fund participation in community programs.

The campaign allows the organization to maintain its mission of not turning anyone away. This means if a person doesn't have the money to participate in a swimming program or needs help with paying for the YMCA's after school child care services, the campaign helps them cover the cost.

This year is also the first time in 48 years the town won't have a Flowertown Festival to add to its funding. The event typically brings in thousands of visitors to the area.

It's also a major fundraising opportunity not just for the YMCA, but many nonprofits in the area.

“2020 has been very interesting and challenging for businesses and all nonprofit organizations," said Erin Roach, the YMCA's marketing director.

Those wishing to support the YMCA can go to summervilleymca.org/give/. None of the raised funds are used for administrative or operational costs.

During non-coronavirus years, the YMCA would use the campaign to cover programs like its bed project called A Place to Dream. In the program, organizers go out to underserved portions of the town and give out beds and food twice a year to anyone who needs it and applies.

Staff involved with the fundraising campaign say they see pushing for donations as just asking for help to strengthen the community.

"When I talk to people about the annual campaign, it really doesn't feel like I'm asking for support," Howell said.

Donated funds have also helped the YMCA continuously offer child care services for essential workers throughout the months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With children back in school, the organization recently started offering child care services for parents who can't watch their children during remote online learning days.

If a parent wants to be a part of the child care program but lacks the money, that's where the donated funds come in. Food drives and school supply giveaways supported by donations were also pushed out to help struggling families during the pandemic.

Howell said this year's campaign is more urgent because of the heavy social distancing and quarantining some families have gone through. Many families are also struggling financially.

“Some people lost their job and don't have as much income," she said.

In the coming months, she said, many may start looking for opportunities to address health concerns around a lack of exercise.

Organizers say ultimately they want the community to know that the YMCA is still there.

Chris Sapp, the CEO of the Summerville YMCA, said the organization is a cornerstone of the community. He and others have been impressed by how the community in general has rallied together to support different organizations.

"We are a cause that needs your support," he said.

