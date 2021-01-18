Summerville veterans club honors Black WWII veteran with gravestone decades after death

SUMMERVILLE — Across the street from the town's public works department sits the burial site of a Black World War II soldier who spent decades without a headstone.

As it turns out, the stone was less than 3 miles away, leaning up against an abandoned funeral home.

"It had been there for 28 years," said Robert Hayes, an Army veteran and member of the Del Webb Charleston Veterans Club in Summerville.

Last month, Booker T. Johnson's burial site was united with a veteran gravestone during a special honor ceremony organized by the veterans club.

Though the ceremony had been postponed and was smaller due to COVID-19, some of the veterans club members, Johnson's descendants and a few residents who wanted to honor the soldier were able to attend.

"Every veteran deserves to be recognized here on Earth," said Cynthia Busby, director of the Dorchester County Veterans Affairs Office, who also attended the service.

Getting everything together for the ceremony wasn't easy, but for the club members, the journey to honor Johnson was a chance to give him the respect he earned.

Hayes and fellow club member Mike Ciriello, both in their 70s, physically dug the hole so Johnson’s headstone could be installed.

"We still had a little left in us to get it done," Hayes said.

All of this was made possible after someone pointed out to the right person that a gravestone was just sitting at an old abandoned building.

Finding Johnson

The veterans club didn't have much to go on when the group learned about Johnson's headstone.

Ken Smith, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and member of the Summerville organization, directs his neighborhood color guard. That's where someone told him about a headstone they saw resting on an abandoned building next to the post office near downtown Summerville.

Knowing that at some point the area was military property, Smith said he checked it out for himself.

"And sure enough, there was tombstone there," he said.

The stone was dirty and had a little paint on it. It held the name Booker T. Johnson, acknowledged his status as a veteran and his birth and death. Other than that, there wasn't a lot of information.

The owner of the abandoned funeral home was no longer living. And though all of the nearby residents had seen the headstone there for years, no one knew its origin.

So the club reached out to the Beaufort National Cemetery to turn over the headstone. But Hayes had a different idea for Johnson's headstone.

"The stone needs to go where he is," Hayes said.

With the help of Smith, club member Marty Ryan and club President James Chadwick, Hayes' focus from December 2019 to early 2020 was to track down where Johnson's remains were buried.

The motivation for the Summerville club members all aligned with honoring veterans for their service. Hayes said his father served in WWII so Hayes knew how difficult it was for parents to live through that time.

He also spent 38 years in law enforcement and feared people would think he wouldn't do enough because he was a cop, Johnson was Black and the history of law enforcement and people of color hasn't always been harmonious.

"It was important for us to make it right," he said.

Smith has gone to around 60 funerals of veterans memorializing their service. He said he strongly believes no veteran should go home alone. Having served during the Vietnam War, he said he understands the sacrifice.

“It’s something very emotional for me about taking care of the dead," he said. “It’s important to me.

“I saw a lot of bodies over there.”

Hayes went to the Summerville Journal Scene to look for Johnson's obituary but was unable to access the records with the office going through renovations at the time, he said. He also searched online with no luck.

He reached out the Dorchester, Charleston and Berkeley County coroners, but there was no information around Johnson's death certificate.

A former colleague from his time with the U.S. Marshals Service in New York sent him a photo of a grave plaque after learning he was looking for Johnson. But the death year said 1981 and not 1991.

He talked to local police, which led him to a funeral home director in St. George with no success. Eventually a death certificate out of Columbia was found and sent to the veterans club.

It said Johnson died at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and was buried at an old Black cemetery in Summerville called Pine Hill Cemetery. The veterans club went to the cemetery but was initially unable to find Johnson's gravesite. A lot of the graves are covered with grass and they aren't in any order. Many also lack markers.

But, eventually, a resident who routinely walks a dog around the cemetery led the veterans club to Johnson's burial site after learning they were looking for it.

It was the same plaque Hayes had received a photo of. The dog walker had actually taken the photo and put it online. It was a little broken and had pine straw on it, so it looked like 1981 instead of 1991.

With all of the necessary information, Hayes tracked down Johnson's address at the time of his death to find his family before honoring him.

“We felt it was best to get permission from a member of the family," He said.

Though the home was now an empty lot, right next door lived three of Johnson's nieces, who didn't know too much about him. But those women would point Hayes in the direction of Booker's living grandson, Norman Johnson.

Honoring a hero

Booker T. Johnson was a loving father, grandfather, husband and committed deacon who went to church every Sunday, according to Norman.

He was 17 years old when Booker passed away. He doesn't remember a lot about the funeral and didn't know where the headstone was.

But he said he remembers when he was younger going with his father to pay respects to Booker's burial site at Pine Hill on Father's Day. Norman's father died in 2014.

He also doesn't have a vast memory of Booker but recalled some of the small things.

“I know he drank a lot of Coca-Cola," he said.

After being honorably discharged from the Army, Booker ended up working at a local Coca-Cola factory. Some of Norman's happiest memories of his grandfather involve just sitting on the porch with him getting advice.

He said he was surprised but grateful when Hayes came knocking on his door with the news of his grandfather's headstone. When he attended the honoring ceremony, during which a new marble headstone was placed, he said he knew his father was smiling in heaven.

“It was a good feeling," he said. “He finally got that proper ceremony.

"I thank them a lot."

No one is certain how the headstone and the burial site became separated. Norman was a teenager and didn't recall plans for the burial.

There are also no records of the funeral service. Hayes' theory is that the funeral home may have held onto it because of payment issues but he said he can't be certain.

Busby, director of county Veterans Affairs Office, said about the same time Johnson was being honored there were two unclaimed veterans' bodies with the Dorchester County coroner.

They ended up being honored and buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery. So Busby made sure Johnson got a new headstone that recognized him specifically as a WWII veteran.

“That recognition is also a healing process for the family members," she said.

During WWII, Johnson was in the Quartermaster Corps in the European theater. He enlisted on Sept. 3, 1933, at Fort Jackson and served until 1946.

Though he spent nearly three decades without a headstone, every Veterans Day, Busby said she'll go out and make sure an American flag is sitting at his burial site.