Summerville town council votes to terminate Town Administrator

SUMMERVILLE — The town's council voted to terminate its contract with its Town Administrator, Rebecca Vance.
During a special meeting called Saturday morning, officials voted 5:1 to end the contract with Vance, with the absence of Councilwoman Kima Garten-Schmidt.
Per the town's ordinance, councilmembers who voted to support the termination had to publicly disclose their reasoning. Officials said there was no legal cause around the choice. Instead, they cited differences in governing styles for the decision. Councilman Walter Bailey said he felt the relationship between Vance and council was a poor fit.
Mayor Ricky Waring agreed.
"It seemed to be going in two different directions," he said.
In a press release, he said he appreciated Vance's efforts and wished her well in future endeavors.
Councilman Bob Jackson was the only member to vote against the motion to terminate.
"I just think there were other ways it could've been worked on," he said.
The council voted during a special meeting on Jan. 31, 2020 to appoint Vance to the position with a four year employment contract. The annual salary was $165,000.
Vance came it at a time when Summerville was seeing booming growth as more and more citizens poured into the small town. At the time, officials disclosed their excitement around the innovations she would bring to the town.
Some of the projects she was involved included work with the Oakbrook tax increment financial district and recommending the hiring of Summerville Police Chief Doug Wright following the retirement of the former chief, Jon Rogers.
Prior to working with Summerville, Vance was the Deputy Administrator of Community Services for Dorchester County.
Vance couldn't be reached for comment.