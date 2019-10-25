SUMMERVILLE — Members of Town Council are voicing concerns over how much they paid a consultant over four years for work on a new development ordinance.

The work was so poorly done it basically had to be redone from scratch, council members have said in meetings and confirmed in interviews with The Post and Courier.

The town paid Stantec, an international consulting firm with offices in the Charleston area, more than $224,000 from 2015 to 2019 for work on a 300-page Unified Development Ordinance, according to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

"When it came to us, after they had spent so much time on it and it was so far away from what we were expecting to see, our choices were either reject it or try and fix it ourselves," Councilwoman Christine Czarnik said.

"It was apparent to us that after all that time and the relationship we had with that consultant, that sending it back for edits wasn't going to get us the product we wanted," she added.

Stantec was initially contracted for about two years of work to complete the UDO — from Feb. 12, 2015, to Dec. 31, 2016 — at a price of $223,000, plus any reimbursable expenses. Then-Mayor Bill Collins signed the deal.

Stantec UDO Contract The contract between the Town of Summerville and Stantec Consulting for work on the town's Unified Development Ordinance. Provided

Summerville Finance Director Andrew Shelton said the town paid Stantec an additional $5,242 in expenses, bringing the town's total costs to more than $230,000.

The contract did not outline what was supposed to happen if it took longer to complete work on the UDO, which officially passed Town Council on Oct. 10, almost three years after the Stantec deal expired.

A Stantec spokeswoman acknowledged receiving a request for comment Thursday but the firm didn't provide one.

The town Planning Department had a draft of the ordinance by 2017. From there, it worked through the document chapter by chapter for months before sending it to council for a first reading, which is where the process slowed down further.

Council held workshops almost every Wednesday since April to go through the document.

Councilman Walter Bailey said those workshops — council has held 29 of them so far — usually lasted two to three hours and were "pretty burdensome" for something that should have come to them as a completed project.

When council received the document from Stantec, Bailey said it was riddled with misspellings, grammar errors and improper capitalization, all the way up to the document's biggest issues — that it didn't accurately reflect the town.

More concerning, Bailey said, is that parts of the document appeared to be lifted from other jurisdictions.

Council members could tell this, he said, because the consultant's version referred to natural rock formations and sand dunes, which aren't present in Summerville.

"We've had a lot of trouble with the UDO," he said. "I was personally disappointed, and I didn’t think it was a finished product ... In my opinion we should not have had to spend that amount of money."

Bailey said he wasn't aware of exactly how much Stantec was paid. When told the figure, he felt the town didn't get its money's worth.

Members of the Town Planning Commission, as well as members of the public who attended early public forums when the UDO was in its planning stages, told Czarnik the relationship seemed off from the beginning.

"Things that were of concern didn't get put into the document that was presented to council," Czarnik said. "So there was a lot of consultant in that document, but not a lot of Summerville in that document."

Town Planner Jessi Shuler disagreed with Czarnik's and Bailey's characterization of the work council had to put in on the UDO, saying most of their changes were "wordsmithing."

"All I can say is yes, the council took about 10 months to go over it. But when you look at what they changed, none of it is extremely substantial," she said. "It followed our (2014) vision plan and the code and policy plan from that, which council did approve."

Despite what Czarnik described as a number of issues between Stantec and the town, she said council members haven't discussed whether to try to recoup any costs.

"Certainly I don't think we got our money's worth from a contractual standpoint," she said, "but I guess the argument could be made that we asked them to produce a document for us and they did."