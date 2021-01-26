Summerville to update its noise laws to help police with ongoing complaints

SUMMERVILLE — By this time next year, residents could be seeing more noise citations being written.

The Summerville Police Department is pushing Town Council to approve new equipment and noise laws they say will be more enforceable.

The effort comes after the department received around 600 noise complaints in 2020 but gave only two citations.

“The noise ordinance as it stands right now is pretty ambiguous," said Lt. Chris Hirsch, a spokesman with the town police department.

The proposed changes to the law include the addition of enforcement factors like the nature and volume of the sound, specific loud noises that are prohibited without a permit and approving the use of noise measuring devices.

Under the new ordinance, some of the prohibited loud noises are the human voice, car horns and loud engine noises, music from a stereo or instrument and sound from construction without a permit. Animal noises are also considered if they are a continued or repeated nuisance to the public.

The new ordinance will also maps out special exemptions like aircrafts, emergency vehicles and water fountains.

The bulk of the current noise law centers on a list of prohibited sounds like the ones listed in the new ordinance. The main difference is the lack of exemptions and enforcement factors and rules.

Summerville Police Chief Jon Rogers said the big issue with noise complaints under the current ordinance comes when the department goes to court over a citation. He said without any kind of noise measuring device it's difficult to prove if something was excessively loud.

In addition to the ordinance, the department is asking for the council to fund the purchase of new equipment to measure noise levels. Those devices are expected to cost around $500 each, according to Rogers.

The department is asking for around $7,000 to purchase 13 to 20 of the devices.

“We’re trying to define what loud noise is and how we can measure loud noise," Hirsch said.

He compares writing noise citations to as akin to a speeding ticket, so there aren't full incident reports connected to them describing alleged violations. He said the 600 calls last year include everything from loud music to noisy animals and car engines.

The department's most frequent calls come from residents who live near stop signs and report loud vehicles. The two citations that were issued in 2020 involved noise from a trucks, and another incident around loud music.

Because the source of the noise is usually gone when an officer arrives, issuing a citation is challenging, Hirsch said. For those incidents where they are able to write a citation, the department doesn't have a way to show the volume was loud.

“What is loud to you, may not be loud to me,” Rogers said.

The first reading of the new noise ordinance was approved at a recent town council meeting. The new laws will be further reviewed at the next council meeting in February.

Some council members said they're apprehensive around approving the purchase of 15 to 20 noise measuring devices. They suggest starting off with an even smaller number to see if they work.

But most agree that proving noise violations under the current ordinance is a challenge.

"To me it's impossible to deal with," said Councilman Terry Jenkins.