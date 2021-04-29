Summerville to see return of curbside metal, plastic and glass recycling in June

SUMMERVILLE — Residents will soon be able to go back to recycling more than just paper and cardboard.

In June, Summerville will return to single-stream recycling curbside collection after Town Council reached an agreement with Charleston County to accept items at its recycling processing space in North Charleston.

This means metals, plastic and glass, as well as paper and cardboard, will be picked up from in front of homes.

"We look forward to working with our friends at Charleston County and being able to provide this service to our citizens again," said Russ Cornette, the town's director of public works.

The week of June 28 will be the first week single-stream recycling is collected. Residents can expect additional educational information in the mail.

Summerville has been limited to paper and cardboard due to the closure of the Charleston County Materials Recovery Facility.

Councilwoman Kima Garten-Schmidt said it's been almost two years that the town has been without single-stream recycling.

Cornette said there was no other space in the Charleston area where the town could process single-stream recycling.

While there were other possible alternatives in the state, the transportation costs were too high for the town.

Cornette said it was always the intention to return to single-stream recycling when Charleston County finished its 82,000-square-foot Material Recovery Facility on Palmetto Commerce Parkway.

Single-stream recycling means that all of the allowed materials can be placed into one bin. Residents already recycling paper and cardboard won't have to acquire any additional containers.

Carolina Waste, which does collection for Summerville, will gather all recycled materials in the presently used blue lid containers.

"This was an issue brought up numerous times during the mayoral campaign and I am excited to announce it will be offered once again," said Mayor Ricky Waring.

Over the years, residents and some officials have continued to raise concerns on why Summerville didn't have regular single-streamed recycling.

Since the opening of the North Charleston space, the town has been on the Charleston County waiting list.

"We're excited about this," said Garten-Schmidt. “Our plastics and glass will no longer be going into our landfills."

The transition back to the system comes at a time when the town is witnessing continued growth in the area, with new developments and businesses popping up in the community.

Officials are still finalizing the last phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway and reinvestment efforts in the Oakbrook community of Summerville.

“Dorchester County, as a whole, grows on average six people per day," said Michael Lisle, the town's economic development coordinator.

Trash and waste pick-up is one of the largest services provided by the town to property tax-paying residents. The return to single-stream recycling is seen as an important step as the town is mapping out ways to entice unincorporated portions of town to annex into Summerville.