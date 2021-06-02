Summerville to push for development in north and midtown area

SUMMERVILLE — In the next couple of years, some of the roads surrounding Summerville's downtown area could undergo major redevelopment.

The town of Summerville and Dorchester County are looking to reinvest in the area along U.S. Highway 78. The goal is to entice local property owners to do the same to feed development.

Recently, officials announced plans to designate the area along the highway between Berlin G. Myers Parkway and North Maple Street as a tax increment financing district.

With that designation, the planned increase in property values is expected to pay off bonds used by the town to fund redevelopment projects. Essentially, the town wants to use bonds to fund road and some school and public improvements in the area.

“That makes property owners feel more comfortable making investments," said Rebecca Vance, Summerville's town administrator.

She said the idea for designating the area a TIF district came during the time she was working for the county. With this particular district, she said, work will be centered more on roads.

“It’s not as exciting as some of the other TIF districts that you get," she said.

The plan is to start with a $20 million bond and use that to fund improvements to Alston Bailey Middle and Elementary schools, Cedar Street and North Maple Street. Other proposed projects include building a Dorchester County Coroner's Office in town, as well as a new local park.

Driving through that U.S. 78 corridor, Vance said it's easy to see spaces where development could occur. During a presentation to some of the members of the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce, Vance highlighted a large plot of land off of Berlin G. Myers Parkway.

The landowners approached officials about seeing some development in the area, referred to as the Sawmill Varn site.

U.S. 78 is already slated for major improvements overseen by Dorchester County. Along with funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the project is slated to cost more than $26 million.

Russ Cornette, the town's director of public works, said the highway's intersection with Cedar Street, is in need of improvement.

“The intersection just doesn't function well right now," he said. “There's drainage issues there too."

The county and DOT improvements include resurfacing and extending lanes from two to five lanes in certain portions. Vance said Summerville officials don't necessarily want to simply see a traditional DOT road in the town's portion of U.S. 78.

To add additional improvements like sidewalks, drainage and lighting, the town needs additional funds. That is where the TIF comes in.

Since in the near future the road will also likely increase in popularity because of the Lowcountry Rapid Transit system, the improvements are a necessity, Vance said.

“We don’t want it to look like a normal DOT road," she said.

Another recent TIF district was in Summerville's Oakbrook area. There, officials plan to build a major sports complex, a new park along the Ashley River as well major road improvements.

Dorchester County Council Chairman Bill Hearn said the county has already seen the value of working with Summerville and Dorchester District 2 on the Oakbrook TIF.

"Our constituents will all benefit from these collaborative projects," he said

With the midtown TIF district, it will still need to go through two readings by town council and a public hearing. The dates for those hearings are expected to come some time in the near future.